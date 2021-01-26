Editorial

Packers CEO Mark Murphy Says Aaron Rodgers Is Staying With The Team

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown #19 against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere this offseason.

Rodgers sent shockwaves through the NFL when he said his future was up in the air following a loss to the Buccaneers in the playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, fans of the team can stop panicking because he’s not leaving. According to Mark Daniels, CEO Mark Murphy said late Monday, “We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

Well, I guess we can end all the speculation only a couple days after it started! That didn’t last long at all!

I told you all that Rodgers wasn’t going anywhere. It was nothing more than a frustrated player speaking during an emotional time and then the media running out of control with their comments.

Anyone with a brain knows the Packers have every intention of keeping their star passer. Given the awesome season he just had, they’d be crazy to move off of him.

 

We are still living in reality, right? Then, I guess we can stop with the stupid discussion about whether or not Rodgers is getting traded. It’s not happening.