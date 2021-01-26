‘Not High’: Press Secretary Says Sarah Sanders’ Arkansas Bid Is Not On Biden’s Priority List

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that former press secretary Sarah Sanders’ bid to become Arkansas’ next governor was “not high” on President Joe Biden’s list of priorities.

ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl mentioned the former press secretary during a routine press briefing in the White House, noting that she had just announced a bid for the Republican nomination the day before. (RELATED: ‘He Was Celebrating’: Press Secretary Says ‘We Have Bigger Issues To Worry About’ Than Why Biden Ditched His Mask)

WATCH:

“And then if I could follow up, yesterday former President Trump endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Governor of Arkansas in 2022,” Karl said. “Where does President Biden stand on that particular race and how high is this on his list of priorities?”

“How high is the Republican gubernatorial primary on the president’s list of priorities? Not high,” Psaki replied.

“I can confirm for you that I’m not running for Governor of Connecticut in the future,” Psaki continued with a smile. “So I’m here to confirm that for you as well.”

Psaki went on to say that she had no expectation that President Biden would get involved in the Arkansas gubernatorial race at all — and noted that she didn’t believe he was focused on politics at all for the time being.

“Politics is not front and center for his mind in general at this point in time. He’s focused on getting the pandemic under control,” she said.