REPORT: ‘The Great Gatsby’ Is Being Developed Into A TV Series

“The Great Gatsby” is on its way to a TV screen near you.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A+E Studios and ITV Studios America are in the process of developing a “big-budget” show based on the legendary book from Scott F. Fitzgerald. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

At this time, no network is attached, but THR reported that the plan is to shop “the series to premium cable and streaming outlets.”

For those of you who don’t know, there have already been a couple “Gatsby” films, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s coming out in 2013.

This series is either going to be incredible or it’s going to be straight trash. I fail to see how there can be much middle ground when it comes to telling the story of Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway!

It’s a classic tale about the American dream, never letting go and what can happen when people are driven by greed and revenge.

If “Gatsby” ends up on a network like HBO or a streaming service like Netflix, then it’ll probably be damn good.

Both services are excellent when it comes to producing high quality and often dark content.

However, it needs to be taken seriously in order to be good. It can’t be joyous at all. Nobody wants to see that. The first half of DiCaprio’s movie wasn’t impressive at all. It was the second half when things got good.

Hopefully, some major star power gets attracted to the project, and then things will really get a boost. One thing is for sure, and that is the fact that it’s a great time to be a TV fan!