Rudy Giuliani Suspended From YouTube’s Ad Revenue Program

YouTube announced Tuesday that it had suspended former New York Mayor and former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, from the video platform’s advertisement revenue sharing program after multiple violations of sharing election misinformation.

Giuliani’s suspension has been in effect since last week, and the account may reapply for the program in 30 days, according to Politico. YouTube’s Partner Program grants creators the ability to monetize their videos, with additional support from the Google-owned company.

The move comes after Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit Monday against the former New York mayor. Dominion accuses Giuliani of advancing “demonstrably false” claims that the company manipulated votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Guiliani speared headed Trump’s legal effort to push debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Sued By Dominion For $1.3 Billion)

YouTube also on Tuesday extended the suspension of Trump’s channel indefinitely. Originally, the video-sharing giant blocked Trump out of his account for one week on January 12 over the Capitol riot’s violence.

It also extended censure for at least another week but offered no timetable for the latest suspension.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson told Politico in a statement. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”