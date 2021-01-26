Tornado Leaves At Least One Dead, Twenty Injured In Alabama

A tornado struck a small town in Alabama, leaving one dead and several injured Monday.

The storm hit Fultondale, Alabama late Monday night, according to AL.com. The town soon jumped to action, setting up a command center in City Hall and reaching out to neighboring rescue units for assistance, the local outlet reports.

Jefferson County is under a tornado watch until 6:00 AM CST. pic.twitter.com/H9yNNE5i5N — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) January 26, 2021

A young man was reportedly killed after a fallen tree trapped him and his family in their basement early Tuesday morning, according to AL.com. His death was confirmed at 4:48 AM Tuesday morning.

Twenty injuries have been reported so far, but many residents have not been able to contact authorities for help due to storm damage, Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb told CBS 42.

“There are still people trapped in their homes that we are trying to access at this time,” Holcomb stated.

The tornado left Fultondale with severe damage, including broken power lines, collapsed homes, and destroyed vehicles, according to AL.com. A propane tank caught on fire after being toppled by the storm.

A Fultondale Hampton Inn had multiple rooms collapse, with guests inside, according to AL.com. One guest, Tony Leopard, says he was jolted awake from “wind and debris hitting the bed,” the outlet reported.

“It came through the windows. There was no power, no anything,” Leopard said.

UPDATE: I spoke with one man who was staying at Hampton Inn. He tells me the roof of his room collapsed. He says he’s ok and isn’t aware of any injuries. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/1GUHxsGQKl — Jake Chapman (@JChapmanCBS42) January 26, 2021

Guests were taken to a different hotel by bus later that night, according to AL.com. (RELATED: Rare Fire Tornado Makes Appearance Near Loyalton, California Wildfire)