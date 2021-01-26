Tulsi Gabbard Calls On Biden To Stop ‘Domestic Enemies’ Like John Brennan, Adam Schiff and Big Tech

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned President Joe Biden to take action against “domestic enemies” before it was too late.

Gabbard shared a video message Tuesday saying that while she agreed that those who had stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were domestic enemies, Biden should take care not to let Congress’ response to that event enable others who might also be acting as domestic enemies. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Have To Guess About Where This Goes’: Tulsi Gabbard Issues Warning About Domestic Terrorism Bill)

WATCH:

“The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard tweeted, going on to name former CIA Director John Brennan and Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff as domestic enemies as well.

“But let us be clear, the John Brennan’s, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style ‘surveillance’ are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol,” she added.

Gabbard concluded with a direct call to President Biden, asking him to take action to prevent further intrusion on Americans’ civil liberties.

“I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril,” she warned.

Gabbard has been a vocal opponent of proposed legislation — supported by both Brennan and Schiff – to use surveillance against potential domestic terrorists. Gabbard argued that the legislation is far too broad and would allow officials to effectively target nearly half of the U.S. population.