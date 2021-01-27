Affectionately Dubbed The “Amazon Coat”, This Highly-Rated Winter Jacket Is On Sale For Just $149.99!

Finding a quality winter jacket can be difficult. The one’s that provide ample warmth and style usually cost an arm and leg. However, this jacket, affectionately dubbed the “Amazon coat”, is on sale for nearly 40% off the original listing price. Check out this #1 best seller below!

Get this highly-rated Amazon coat when you click here for only $149.99, plus free shipping!

This Orolay jacket is made from 100% polyester and faux fur. What’s incredibly useful about this product is the six large pockets. If you ask me, women’s clothes are usually not equipped with adequate pocket space. Now, you have space to put your winter hat, gloves, wallet, keys, or whatever else you carry out-and-about with you. Finally!

You’ll not have to worry about the cold creeping in through the seams of this coat. I know that’s a huge issue I’ve had with many winter jackets in the past. The lining seems to wear away so easily so you arms and torso are chillier than they should be. However, the polyester used to create this coat is 60% stronger than your average polyester, making it much more windproof and warmer! The lining is made from 90% duck down and 10% duck feather. Plus, this coat comes in 10 different colors!

With more than 10,000 five star reviews, it’s safe to say you’ll love this coat just as much as everyone else has! Listen to what some customers have said about their purchase:

“SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it’s adjustable so it’s fine! Absolutely love this coat.”

“I love this jacket. Got it at XS and it fit perfectly – no tightness, no wind getting from under the jacket and no fabric stretching! I’m usually a UK8 or US6. I’m 170 cm or 5.58ft tall. (Gonna return the M which is too loose for me.) I like the pockets, which can store my phone, purse, gloves, camera and every other necessity for an outdoor trip.”

“I bought this coat because my Northface one was falling apart. I went looking for a coat that was warm without the unreasonably high price tag cause I couldn’t afford another Northface. I saw that this coat got a lot of attention on Amazon and ordered myself one. I am 5,6 and weigh 140 pounds and the medium fit very well on me. It is highly water proof and it goes down past my waiste so it keeps me warm for most of my body. I also love the hood of the jacket cause it protects me well in strong winds and rain and is super warm.”

So, what are you waiting for? Winter is in full-swing, there’s no better time to purchase a new winter jacket! Get this jacket here for only $149.99.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.