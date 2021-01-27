Conor McGregor Receives A Medical Suspension For 6 Months

Conor McGregor won’t be returning to the octagon in the near future.

According to the New York Post, the Irish-born superstar has received a medical suspension for six months after being lit up by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this past Saturday.

Medical suspensions aren’t uncommon, and are done to help guarantee a full recovery. McGregor can now fight again in July, unless he’s medically cleared earlier, according to the same report.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

While some fans of McGregor might want to worry about a medical suspension lasting six months, I don’t think it’s a big deal at all.

Was McGregor going to rush back into the octagon if he won? I highly doubt it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor wants another shot at Khabib, and that fight wasn’t going to come together by summer. So, this suspension has very little impact on his future plans.

It’s just being done to help make sure McGregor gets healthy and recovered instead of foolishly rushing things.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

McGregor will be back. I’d bet just about anything on it, but it likely won’t be happening before July.