Conor McGregor Receives A Medical Suspension For 6 Months

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor won’t be returning to the octagon in the near future.

According to the New York Post, the Irish-born superstar has received a medical suspension for six months after being lit up by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Medical suspensions aren’t uncommon, and are done to help guarantee a full recovery. McGregor can now fight again in July, unless he’s medically cleared earlier, according to the same report.

While some fans of McGregor might want to worry about a medical suspension lasting six months, I don’t think it’s a big deal at all.

Was McGregor going to rush back into the octagon if he won? I highly doubt it.

McGregor wants another shot at Khabib, and that fight wasn’t going to come together by summer. So, this suspension has very little impact on his future plans.

It’s just being done to help make sure McGregor gets healthy and recovered instead of foolishly rushing things.

McGregor will be back. I’d bet just about anything on it, but it likely won’t be happening before July.