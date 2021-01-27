Dallas DEA Busts 18-Wheeler With Methamphetamine In Secret Compartment Worth $45 Million

The Dallas DEA seized 1,930 pounds of meth worth about $45 million from an 18-wheeler in North Texas, WFAA reported.

Watch DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez talk to @WilliamJoy from @wfaa regarding the biggest methamphetamine seizure at one time in North Texas history.https://t.co/xDYQfiOK51 — DEADallas (@DEADALLASDiv) January 27, 2021

“It’s a staggering amount to be seized at one time,” Eduardo Chavez, the Special Agent in charge of the Dallas division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said to WFAA. “They were like sausage links.”

The bust, which occurred off Interstate 35 in Denton County on October 8, equated to more than 20 percent of the total amount seized in 2020 as part of Operation Crystal Shield, WFAA reported. Operation Crystal Shield resulted in 2,100 arrests, the local outlet reported. The DEA can only now share details of the bust and cannot disclose the names of those they arrested, according to WFAA. (RELATED: Over 120 Pounds Of Liquid Meth Hidden In Water Bottles Seized At Border)

“Unfortunately, methamphetamine is one of the largest threats in North Texas, so we would anticipate that a lot of it was destined for the market here,” Chavez said to WFAA.

The supply likely belong to Jalisco New Generation Cartel or CJNG, the most threatening drug cartel organization in the United States led by Nemesio Oseguera-Cervantes, nicknamed “El Mencho,” WFAA reported. There is a $10 million reward for finding El Mencho, WFAA reported.

Chavez said because of less traffic during the pandemic, drug traffickers have shifted to fewer shipments so as not to draw attention to themselves, WFAA reported. The 18-wheeler had a fake compartment in the trailer, WFAA reported.