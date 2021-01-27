Watch A Special Inside Look At Denzel Washington’s New Movie ‘The Little Things’

HBO Max has released a special inside look at Denzel Washington’s new movie “The Little Things.”

The highly-anticipated film arrives Friday on the streaming platform, and it looks like it’s going to be an excellent police thriller. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Washington and Rami Malek play a pair of cops hunting a serial killer, who may or may not be Jared Leto’s character.

If you were already pumped, the special inside look will only push your excitement through the roof. Give it a watch below.

Friday truly can’t get here fast enough. I’ve more or less planned my entire day around “The Little Things” coming out on HBO Max.

Does that make me a gigantic nerd? You’re damn right it makes me a huge nerd, and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Malek Online (@ramimalekonline)

We’re talking about a cop thriller with one of the best casts you could ever possibly assemble in Hollywood. Washington, Malek and Leto are all going to be on screen together.

As a fan of film, what more could you ever want?

Plus, “The Little Things” looks incredibly dark. I’m here for it, friends! I’m here for it!

Check it out Friday on HBO Max. It looks like it’s going to be excellent.