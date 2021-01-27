Florida Offers To Host The Olympics If Japan Backs Out

Florida wants to host the Olympics if the games can’t happen in Japan.

Right now, the games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer, but there’s some chatter it might not happen because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, and the focus is now on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032 https://t.co/bsuB9wMt30 — The Times (@thetimes) January 21, 2021

If the games can’t go down in Japan, Florida wants to get a shot at hosting. Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis recently sent a letter to the IOC offering the state as a location for the games.

He wrote in part:

With media reports of leaders in Japan “privately” concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State. I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done.

I love this move from the Florida government. Is it logistically possible to move the games to Florida on such short notice?

Probably not, but it’s still worth a shot.

The games were supposed to happen last summer, but were postponed because of coronavirus. Now, it sounds like there’s a very real chance they won’t happen in Tokyo.

We simply can’t let them not happen at all. If that means we have to get the wheels spinning on moving the Olympics elsewhere, then that’s what we have to do.

Plus, Florida already has multiple sites with large sports facilities. So, there wouldn’t need to be a huge construction effort. It almost makes too much sense.

I have no idea if it’ll happen, but I’m here for it. If it’s the best option on the table, then let’s at least try.