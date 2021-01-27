Business

Gamestop Investors Who Beat Wall Street Have Their Communications Restricted On Discord

FRANCE-US-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CINEMA

(Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Housman General Assignment Reporter
The Discord server for “WallStreetBets” (WSB), the group of retail investors who sent Gamestop’s stock price skyrocketing, has been taken down. 

Discord, a popular communication platform for online interest groups and gamers, took down WSB Wednesday night after markets closed for allegedly violating Discord’s “hate speech” policies, according to The Verge. The WSB subreddit, where the group originally formed and primarily communicates, was temporarily set to private before being re-opened. 

Subreddits that are set to private are inaccessible for anyone that isn’t a subscriber, and new users can only subscribe via invite. A Reddit spokesperson reportedly told CNBC that the moderators of the community set it to private themselves, and it wasn’t an act of Reddit administrators

The moderators of the subreddit retweeted a tweet stating that the community was set to private because moderators were “overwhelmed.” WSB began receiving substantial corporate media attention in recent days for driving the stock price of Gamestop up more than 600% in less than a week, causing massive losses for Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock. (RELATED: How A Rabble Of Anonymous Redditors Stuck A Thumb In Wall Street’s Eye)

“Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit posting illegal content or soliciting or facilitating illegal transaction,” the Reddit spokesperson reportedly told CNBC. “We will review and cooperate with valid law enforcement investigations or actions as needed.”

For now, some users have migrated to a new subreddit, r/wallstreetbetsnew