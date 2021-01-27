Editorial

Jason Witten Retires From The NFL

Legendary NFL tight end Jason Witten has retired.

According to Todd Archer, Witten informed ESPN that he’s done playing in the NFL after 17 seasons in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He spent time playing with Dallas and the Raiders, and will retire as a member of the Cowboys once his deal with Las Vegas officially expires.

Witten had a hell of a career and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest tight ends to ever put on pads.

The man was also a pillar of the Cowboys for 16 years! He was Tony Romo’s security blanket on the field and he did a great job doing it.

 

Now, he’s riding off into the sunset after one of the most successful careers for a tight end that you’ll ever find.

Plus, he earned a bunch of money! His career earnings are north of $80 million, according to Spotrac.

 

Congrats to Witten on an outstanding career. We love to see it!