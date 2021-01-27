Jason Witten Retires From The NFL

Legendary NFL tight end Jason Witten has retired.

According to Todd Archer, Witten informed ESPN that he’s done playing in the NFL after 17 seasons in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He spent time playing with Dallas and the Raiders, and will retire as a member of the Cowboys once his deal with Las Vegas officially expires.

Jason Witten has told ESPN he is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career. He intends to sign one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires in March. He finishes his… https://t.co/BcXGA3Lk9r — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 27, 2021

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Jason Witten told ESPN. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my… https://t.co/VrwYO9ImVi — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 27, 2021

Witten had a hell of a career and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest tight ends to ever put on pads.

The man was also a pillar of the Cowboys for 16 years! He was Tony Romo’s security blanket on the field and he did a great job doing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82)

Now, he’s riding off into the sunset after one of the most successful careers for a tight end that you’ll ever find.

Plus, he earned a bunch of money! His career earnings are north of $80 million, according to Spotrac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82)

Congrats to Witten on an outstanding career. We love to see it!