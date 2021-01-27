Joy Reid Suggests That Ignoring Climate Change Might Provoke An Alien Attack

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday that if aliens ever did attack earth, it might be because humans failed to take the proper steps to fight climate change.

Reid spoke with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy about the executive orders President Joe Biden had signed earlier in the day, making climate change a national security priority forms administration. (RELATED: Joy Reid Calls Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ During Election Night Commentary)

WATCH:

“The actions include elevating climate change to a national security priority, suspending new leases for natural gas and oil development on federal lands and water, and directing the government to rely on science,” Reid began, saying that it marked a complete reversal of former President Donald Trump’s approach.

“It’s a 180 degree turn from the science-denying previous administration which rolled back more than 100 environmental protections directly damaging the planet,” Reid said as she turned to McCarthy.

“Congratulations on your new job. It’s very important for the planet. You know, I always feel like if aliens ever really exist and they come and attack us, it’s because we destroyed the planet. That would be our punishment,” Reid said, going on to ask McCarthy specifically how much damage had been done during Trump’s presidency.