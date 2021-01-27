Chiefs And Buccaneers Reveal What Uniforms The Teams Are Wearing For Super Bowl LV

Chiefs and Buccaneers got everyone’s attention Wednesday when the teams revealed what uniforms the players will be wearing in Super Bowl LV.

In several snaps shared by the Kansas City team on Instagram, fans see Patrick Mahomes‘ number 15 red jersey being adorned with the Super Bowl LV logo patch and someone sewing them on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The post caption simply read, “Oh my.”

Around the same time, Tampa Bay shared a clip with their fans announcing the team and Tom Brady would be wearing the white jerseys with pewter pants to the big game at Raymond James stadium on February 7 in Tampa, Florida.

Bucs captioned the post, “Time to make it three in a row. White jerseys [and] pewter pants for #SBLV.”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter also confirmed the news, when he posted on his social media account that Bucs would be wearing white jerseys for Super Bowl LV, while the Chiefs will be “wearing their red jerseys.”

For those that might not be aware, the home team always picks what uniform they want to wear. Since this year the NFC is the home team the Bucs could have went with their typical home uniform, the dark red jersey with the pewter pants, but instead picked the white one, Buccaneers.com reported.

Kansas City, who typically wears white with red pants for road games, will don the red jerseys, which they appeared in for Super Bowl LIV when they beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.