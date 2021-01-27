Man Who Allegedly Threatened To Attack Democrats Charged With Possession Of Multiple Pipe Bombs

A California businessman was arrested after he allegedly threatened to attack Democrats and was in possession of multiple pipe bombs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 43, of Napa, was charged with possessing five pipe bombs that were unregistered destructive devices. Several guns were also seized from Roger’s home, and other materials that could be used to make destructive devices, such as black powder, pipes, and manuals, were also found, according to the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Napa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ian Benjamin Rogers for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons, 5 pipe bombs, more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and bomb making material. Mr. Rogers is facing 5 felonies and is being held on $5 million bail. pic.twitter.com/74gSEyEXnO — Napa County Sheriff’s Office (@NapaSheriff) January 17, 2021

A criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that authorities seized a total of 49 firearms at Rogers’ home and business, and nearly two dozen ammunition boxes with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Rogers said he built the pipe bombs, but that they were for entertainment purposes.

Investigators say that text messages recovered from Rogers’ phone indicate that the pipe bombs weren’t just for entertainment purposes, and that Rogers intended to “attack Democrats and places associated with Democrats in an effort to ensure Trump remained in office.”

One of the texts, sent on Jan. 10, allegedly said “We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick” and “I think we can attack either easily.” When the other person responded “Let’s go after Soros,” Rogers allegedly said “We can attack Twitter and democrats easy right now burn they’re shit down.” The next day, Rogers sent another message that reportedly said “I want to blow up a democrat building bad” and “The democrats need to pay.” (RELATED: Biden Administration Issues National Terrorism Advisory Through End Of April — Prompted By Interagency ‘Domestic Violent Extremism’ Assessment)

Other items found during a search of Rogers’ property include copies of “The Anarchist Cookbook,”“U.S. Army Special Forces Guide to Unconventional Warfare” and a “U.S. Army Guerilla Warfare Handbook.” There was also a sticker on Rogers’ vehicle, with three Roman numeral ones (III), which the FBI said represented the “Three-Percenters,” an extreme anti-government group. Additionally, officers found a “White Privilege Card” that said “Trumps Everything” with “0045” repeated four times, mimicking a credit card number.

Alleged far-right extremist with “White Privilege” card Ian Benjamin Rogers, 43, of Napa, charged w possessing 5 pipe bombs. FBI says he texted friend days after Capitol siege: “I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t I will”https://t.co/ZWIDQdWAO7 @sfchronicle — Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) January 27, 2021

“Their use of ‘three percent’ is a reference to the belief that only three percent of the American colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution,” the complaint says.

The Biden Administration and acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary David Pekoske issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Wednesday over concerns that violent extremists may continue to commit violence after the rioting at the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the month.

“There is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks,” the advisory reads.

“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

Authorities do not mention any evidence linking Rogers to the breach of the Capitol. He is being held in state custody on $5 million bail.