Marjorie Taylor Greene Harassed Parkland Shooting Survivor, Video Shows

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene verbally harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, calling him a “coward” and accusing him of being paid to lobby against gun rights, an unearthed video shows.

The video was shared by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 shooting, and shows Greene following Hogg outside the Capitol, accosting him for over a minute. Greene, who was elected in November, has espoused multiple conspiracy theories online, including some that have been linked to the baseless QAnon conspiracy.

In the video, Greene demanded to know why Hogg supported “red flag laws,” which allow state courts to lawfully seize somebody’s firearms if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Hogg did not respond to Greene, and instead kept walking.

“Why are you using kids as a barrier,” Greene asked, suggesting that his silence meant that he did not know how to defend his stances on guns. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Accused Two Congresswoman Of Supporting Sharia Law In Falsity-Filled Video)

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Greene also questioned how Hogg got so many meetings with senators and national press coverage, and added that school shootings could be prevented if “security guards with guns” were stationed outside schools.

After Hogg crossed the street and separated himself from Greene, she accused him of being paid to lobby against gun rights by liberal groups.

“[Hogg], with his George Soros funding, and his major liberal funding, has got everything, Greene said. “ He has nothing to say because he’s paid to do this.”

“He’s a coward. He’s got nothing to say because he can’t defend his stance,” she said into the camera.

Greene was widely rebuked throughout her congressional campaign for her past comments, some of which have been condemned as racist and anti-Semitic. On Wednesday, unearthed Facebook posts showed that Greene “liked” comments calling for the execution of notable Democrats and FBI agents.

She also earlier referred to the Parkland shooting, which left 17 people dead, as a “false flag” operation, according to a Media Matters report.

Though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy welcomed Greene to his caucus after she won, a spokesman said that he would speak with her about her comments, which he called “deeply disturbing.”

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told Axios.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.