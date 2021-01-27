Mitch Trubisky Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Hillary Gallagher

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is off the market when it comes to his love life.

Trubisky's girlfriend Hillary Gallagher announced Tuesday night on Instagram that the couple is engaged. She wrote in part, "Can't wait to spend forever with my soulmate."

You can watch him pop the question below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher)

Trubisky’s future in the NFL might be up in the air, but there’s no doubt at all that he’s winning life off of the field.

That much anyone with eyes can see. If you want to get a great look at the gigantic rock on the ring, you can check out the tweet below.

Life sure is great when you’re an NFL quarterback. Even if you’re not winning on the field, you can find yourself engaged to an absolute smoke fiancée.

I don’t know anything about Hillary Gallagher, but they’re clearly happy and she’s not hard on the eyes.

Props to Trubisky for popping the question. He’s on his way to becoming a married man. No matter what happens this offseason, I think it’s safe to say he’s off to a hot start in 2021.