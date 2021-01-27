The NFL Pro Bowl Will Be A Game Of ‘Madden 21’

The NFL has an incredibly stupid plan for the league’s virtual Pro Bowl.

The traditional plan for the yearly event was canceled because of coronavirus, and the league is now playing a Sunday game of "Madden 21" instead, according to ESPN.

Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Derrick Henry and some other celebrities will all be involved in the match.

Every gamer knows it’s all about the setup! ???? The #ProBowl: Madden NFL 21 Edition kicks off on Sunday at 5PM ET on @NFL Social Channels #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/EuHysMyXwR — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 26, 2021

In a year when things are going well and we don’t have to worry about coronavirus, I hate the Pro Bowl. I think it’s insanely stupid.

Nobody tries at all, which makes sense because it’s absolutely pointless.

King Henry perfecting his setup for the @EAMaddenNFL Pro Bowl. @KingHenry_2 The boys take over on January 31st! #ProBowl: Madden NFL 21 Edition pic.twitter.com/zYaoehJw2Q — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 26, 2021

You know what I hate even more than the Pro Bowl as it’s usually played? Replacing it with a game of “Madden.”

That’s just a straight up joke. This is the NFL. It’s not esports. Leave that nonsense to the gamers. Don’t bring it in here for fans who enjoy watching actual football be played.

I want to watch Kyler Murray actually throw passes. I don’t want to watch him play a video game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

I’m a hard pass on this Sunday event, and I hope lots of NFL fans agree with me because this is incredibly stupid and unnecessary.