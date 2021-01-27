Penn State’s Football Team Had 1 Positive Case Of Coronavirus All Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions did an insanely impressive job of dealing with coronavirus this past football season.

According to Richard Scarcella, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour announced Tuesday afternoon that the football team had a grand total of one positive case during the 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The single case of coronavirus was contracted outside of the program.

Sandy Barbour: #PennState football team had 1 positive test during the season. And it was contracted outside the program. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) January 26, 2021

Remember when everyone said we couldn’t play college football because people would die and the virus was impossible to contain?

Remember those days? I sure do! I remember those days like they were yesterday!

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

Well, I’d like to see all the “experts” react to the news that PSU had a total of one case all season. That’s an insanely impressive accomplishment and the Nittany Lions deserve to be applauded.

Wisconsin was hammered by coronavirus during the 2020 season, and the Badgers had to miss multiple games. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions took care of business and served as an example of what’s possible when we put our minds to it.

We were told it wasn’t possible. Penn State rolled through the season with just one test. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

Hats off to Penn State for proving that it was absolutely possible to play games and keep everyone safe at the same time.