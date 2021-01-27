Pete Davidson Says It Felt Like ‘The Weight Of The World’ Was Off His Shoulders When Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder

Pete Davidson said it felt like “the weight of the world” was finally lifted off his shoulders when he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

“When somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders,” the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star shared during his interview with actress Glenn Close for Variety’s intimate Actors on Actors series. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

“You feel so much better,” he added.

Close stars with Amy Adams in the 2020 movie “Hillbilly Elegy” which deals with the subject of mental illness. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Covers Up Matching Tattoo He Got With Ariana Grande With The Word ‘CURSED’)

The “Fatal Attraction” star revealed to Davidson that her own sister struggled for years before she finally learned that she had bipolar disorder at the age of 50 years old.

“I think [‘Hillbilly Elegy’] was a very honest view of addiction and the terrible difficulty of getting out of that cycle,” Close explained. “In my family, my sister was a substance abuser, and because we weren’t close at the time, I really didn’t know what she was going through.”

“If she had been diagnosed sooner, it would have made such a big difference in her life,” she added.

“I’m glad that your sister got a diagnosis,” the comedian replied. “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.”

Later, Pete said he thought the film was “spot-on” when it came to the portrayal of mental illness and addiction and how it not only effects the person going through it but how it effects “other people” too.