Report: Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Selling Off Musician’s Items Following Split, Including Gold Records And Awards

Phil Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey is reportedly selling off the musician’s items following their split, including his gold records.

The 69-year-old singer and Cevey have been involved in a lengthy series of legal proceedings over the pop star's multimillion-dollar Miami mansion, according to Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

Cevey is reportedly auctioning off several of the singer's items including his gold records for just $100.

“She is moving to a smaller home and getting rid of some of her clothing and jewelry that she no longer wears,” a rep shared with the outlet. “I mean after all, she does have 5,000 pairs of shoes alone and only two feet… she can’t wear them all!”

“Orianne found organizing the move very cathartic and went very Marie Kondo and got rid of a number of items that no longer sparked joy for her,” the rep added.

The “Against All Odds” hitmaker’s ex has put the items up for auction with Kodner Galleries. The items reportedly include a gold record of Robert Plant’s “The Principle of Moments,” which is going for $100.

There is also lot containing what is labeled “Assorted Phil Collins Awards,” which is similarly set at $100. On several items, it’s listed that ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Never Give Up Foundation.

Last year, Collins sued to evict his ex-wife and her current husband Thomas Bates from the property. In October, Orianne agreed to leave the mansion by January 21 in a partial settlement, the outlet reported.

The superstar singer and Cevey tied the knot in 1999 and divorced in 2006.

In 2016, they reunited but their relationship hit the brakes when Collins found out she had secretly married Bates, the report noted.