Protests Break Out In Poland After Abortion Restriction Goes Into Effect

Protestors took to the streets of major cities in Poland on Jan. 27 to protest the enforcement of a new abortion restriction.

The group Polish Women’s Strike announced protests in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, in front of the Constitutional Tribunal, the court that instituted the restriction, Balkan Insight reported. The group is also holding strikes in Krakow, Lodz, Wroclaw, Poznan and Katowice.

Wszystkie/wszyscy o 18.30 pod Trybunałem na Szucha.

Wydrukowali uzasadnienie, chcą drukować “wyrok”.

Zróbmy im piekło, które zapamiętają do końca życia. — #StrajkKobiet (@strajkkobiet) January 27, 2021

The restriction prohibits aborting fetuses due to genetic or physical birth defects. It was issued on Oct. 22, 2020 in a ruling from the Constitutional Tribunal. That court found that such abortions violate the Polish constitution’s right to life. (RELATED: Biden Will Revoke Mexico City Policy Preventing Federal Funds For Abortions Abroad, Fauci Says)

.@martalempart at a protest in front of the Constitutional Tribunal against further abortion restrictions expected to come into force today in Poland. pic.twitter.com/XtmPqeflAa — Joanna Plucinska (@joannaplucinska) January 27, 2021

Nearly all abortions in Poland are due to fetal abnormalities, the BBC reported after the Constitutional Tribunal made the procedure illegal. Now, abortions are only legal when the mother’s life is at risk or the pregnancy is the product of rape or incest.

Gatherings of more than five people are banned in Poland due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, Marta Lempart, a leader of the Polish Women’s Strike told protestors to ignore the rules. “Express your anger today as you see fit,” she said, according to France 24.