‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Doubles Down On Assertion That She Is Black

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd doubled down on the assertion that she is black.

Dodd explained why she yelled “I’m black!” during the teaser for the season 15 reunion in an interview published Friday by E! News.

“So we have Braunwyn who is blonde-haired, blue eyes, as white as can be. She’s always saying that I’m a racist or a homophobe and it really irritates me. So I did a 23andMe and I don’t identify myself as a black person, that was not my point,” Dodd said. “My point was I’m black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I’m 30 percent Native American and I’m one percent Jewish. And I’m all races.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Comment Saying Coronavirus Was God’s Way Of ‘Thinning The Herd’)

“I don’t see people with color, I see people,” Dodd said. “That’s it.”

In June of 2022, Dodd came under fire for saying she has “experienced” racism in response to a fan on Instagram.

“But like, do you truly believe that bc ‘you’re Mexican you can’t be racist?'” a fan asked Dodd, according to Page Six.

“I’ve experienced racism personally … I’m a woman of color and love everyone!” Dodd reportedly responded.