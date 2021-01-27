Editorial

REPORT: Cloris Leachman Dies At The Age Of 94

Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party Presented By Perrier-Jouet, MAC Cosmetics &amp; MaxMara - Red Carpet

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Women In Film)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Cloris Leachman has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood legend passed away Tuesday night of natural causes in the presence of her daughter. She was 94-years-old. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Her son told TMZ, “She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone. She left everyone with a lot of love.”

This one hits hard. There’s no doubt about that at all. Leachman was an absolutely star back in the day, and she was famous for decades.

The first time I ever saw her was on “Malcolm in the Middle” several years ago. I had no idea she was already a superstar. Two of her other iconic roles were in “Phyllis” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Most importantly, she lived a full life, was loved by her family and made it to the age of 94. There aren’t too many people who can say the same.

Rest easy, Cloris! She had a hell of a run, and we could all learn a thing or two from her joyous attitude.