REPORT: Cloris Leachman Dies At The Age Of 94

Cloris Leachman has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood legend passed away Tuesday night of natural causes in the presence of her daughter. She was 94-years-old. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Her son told TMZ, “She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone. She left everyone with a lot of love.”

This one hits hard. There’s no doubt about that at all. Leachman was an absolutely star back in the day, and she was famous for decades.

The first time I ever saw her was on “Malcolm in the Middle” several years ago. I had no idea she was already a superstar. Two of her other iconic roles were in “Phyllis” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94. Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2021

Most importantly, she lived a full life, was loved by her family and made it to the age of 94. There aren’t too many people who can say the same.

Cloris Leachman. Everything she did seemed like the role she was born to play. Her Oscar-winning dramatic chops. Her wild comedy swings. Her relatable roles. Her freakish roles. She was in complete control of her craft and seemed to never think twice about it. A legend. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2021

Rest easy, Cloris! She had a hell of a run, and we could all learn a thing or two from her joyous attitude.