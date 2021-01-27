REPORT: Eli Manning Will Return To The Giants In An Unspecified Role

Eli Manning is reportedly preparing to return to the New York Giants.

According to Gary Myers, the two-time Super Bowl champion met with owner John Mara last week, and the two sides are “going to carve out a role” for the retired quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Myers added that the role won’t be a coaching one for Manning.

Giants news: @EliManning told me he stopped by NYG offices last week to say hi to trainers, video people & equipment staff & visited with John Mara. Eli expressed an interest to Mara to work for NYG and they’re going to carve out a role. Best guess: Mentoring players. No coaching — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) January 27, 2021

I love seeing former star athletes return to the teams that made them famous, rich and iconic in whatever sport it might be.

Manning might have limped to the end of his NFL career, but there’s no doubt that the man is a hero to fans of the Giants.

The team would be smart to welcome him back with open arms just from a PR standpoint. Stick him a ceremonial role, and everyone will love the Giants for doing it.

Eli Manning is literally the most famous man to ever wear a blue New York uniform.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I think this is a good call for everyone involved.