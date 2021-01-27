REPORT: Josh Heupel Is A Serious Candidate To Be The Next Coach At Tennessee

Tennessee is reportedly taking a hard look at Josh Heupel to be the team’s next football coach.

According to Austin Price, the UCF head coach, who previously worked with Tennessee AD Danny White, is “emerging as” a “top candidate to replace Jeremy Pruitt.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pruitt was fired after alleged recruiting violations were found, and the program has been consumed by chaos ever since.

UCF coach Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate to replace Jeremy Pruitt. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/oLSCaKbi7N — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) January 27, 2021

Is Heupel a great option for the Volunteers? Honestly, I’d lean towards saying no. I understand the White connection from UCF, but I’m still confident the Vols can do better.

Why is Tennessee not kicking the tires on Gus Malzahn? The former Auburn coach has a proven winning record in the SEC, and he did it in the much tougher West division.

Sure, Auburn and him went their separate ways, but I’d rather have a proven commodity than Heupel. Remember the last UCF coach to take a major head coaching job?

His name is Scott Frost and he is flaming out at Nebraska. I’m not sure the UCF to P5 pipeline is something we want to see more of at the moment.

Tennessee needs to find a proven winner, and the best option on the table is Malzahn. If he doesn’t want to come, then look around at other options. Skipping over him and hiring Heupel seems foolish.