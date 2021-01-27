The Seahawks Won’t Re-Sign Chad Wheeler After He Was Accused Of Domestic Violence

Chad Wheeler’s time with the Seattle Seahawks has come to an end.

According to a statement from the team, Wheeler’s contract is up with the Seahawks, and he won’t be re-signed after he was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In support of the victim, while encouraging Chad Wheeler to get help. https://t.co/HtDKk228cO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Adam Schefter first reported the news that he wasn’t returning to the franchise.

Chad Wheeler’s contract is up with Seattle. He is scheduled to be a free agent, and he will not be returning to the Seahawks, per a team official. https://t.co/tgwFUhhIe8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2021

The offensive lineman was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Saturday morning after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend when she refused to bow to him.

According to the police report obtained by The Seattle Times, she suffered a dislocated arm, was bleeding and Wheeler was surprised that she was still alive at one point.

Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler was released from jail Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of felony assault-domestic violence. The police report said he is accused of assaulting a woman after Wheeler asked her to bow to him. https://t.co/3GDVZFHXDD pic.twitter.com/9ewx4EtPig — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2021

As I said earlier today, Wheeler has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the way our system works. As I also said this morning, if he’s proven guilty, his time in the NFL is probably over.

Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was being held in King County Jail on Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence in Kent.https://t.co/8a51JmSy3C — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 26, 2021

Even before a trial, the Seahawks have already decided to separate themselves from Wheeler. As a company, they have every right in the world to take care of the team’s best interests, and it would seem like that’s exactly what they’re doing.

#Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler, arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, is not under contract for 2021 and won’t be back in Seattle, source said. The NFL says the matter is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. Details: https://t.co/Qmg2Dl8kiG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

We’ll see if Wheeler gets signed by a new team anytime soon, but I’d certainly bet against it.