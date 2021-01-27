Editorial

The Seahawks Won’t Re-Sign Chad Wheeler After He Was Accused Of Domestic Violence

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Chad Wheeler’s time with the Seattle Seahawks has come to an end.

According to a statement from the team, Wheeler’s contract is up with the Seahawks, and he won’t be re-signed after he was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter first reported the news that he wasn’t returning to the franchise.

The offensive lineman was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Saturday morning after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend when she refused to bow to him.

According to the police report obtained by The Seattle Times, she suffered a dislocated arm, was bleeding and Wheeler was surprised that she was still alive at one point.

As I said earlier today, Wheeler has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the way our system works. As I also said this morning, if he’s proven guilty, his time in the NFL is probably over.

Even before a trial, the Seahawks have already decided to separate themselves from Wheeler. As a company, they have every right in the world to take care of the team’s best interests, and it would seem like that’s exactly what they’re doing.

We’ll see if Wheeler gets signed by a new team anytime soon, but I’d certainly bet against it.