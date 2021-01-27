Tennessee Hires Josh Heupel

UPDATE: The Volunteers have officially announced the hiring of Josh Heupel.

Welcome to Rocky Top, @coachjoshheupel! — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 27, 2021

Tennessee has hired Josh Heupel as the next football coach of the Volunteers.

After word broke that he was a leading candidate, the Vols pulled the trigger early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN and multiple other reports. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

UCF’s Josh Heupel will be Tennessee’s coach, joining former UCF/new UT AD Danny White in Knoxville, sources told @Stadium, confirming multiple reports. Heupel was 28-8 in 3 seasons at UCF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2021

SOURCES: UCF’s Josh Heupel is finalizing a deal to be the next coach at Tennessee. Details here at @yahoosports: https://t.co/nrxs7cafwF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 27, 2021

According to Jimmy Hyams, a Wednesday morning meeting has been called with the team, and the belief is that it’s being done to announce the new coach’s hiring.

Tennessee AD Danny White has called a football team meeting for 8 am, presumably to announce hiring of new head coach. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 27, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Tennessee has hired Josh Heupel as head coach, AD Danny White told the UT team this morning. Heupel was 28-8 in three years at Central Florida and his offense was top five in the nation each year. He is former offensive coordinator at Missouri (2016-17). — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 27, 2021

This hiring makes zero sense to me. The only way Tennessee should have hired Heupel was if nobody else wanted the job.

Does anyone really believe the UCF coach was the best option on the table? Seriously, does a single person other than Tennessee AD Danny White believe that?

Tennessee fans have every right in the world to be upset right now. Heupel might not be a terrible coach, but he’s damn sure not going to hang with the likes of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

The Volunteers will likely just be average for several more years. I could be wrong, but I rarely am about these things.

Good luck, Tennessee! It sounds like you’re going to need it!