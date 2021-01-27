Editorial

Tennessee Hires Josh Heupel

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Josh Heupel of the UCF Knights Looks on during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 17, 2018 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
UPDATE: The Volunteers have officially announced the hiring of Josh Heupel.

Tennessee has hired Josh Heupel as the next football coach of the Volunteers.

After word broke that he was a leading candidate, the Vols pulled the trigger early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN and multiple other reports. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to Jimmy Hyams, a Wednesday morning meeting has been called with the team, and the belief is that it’s being done to announce the new coach’s hiring.

This hiring makes zero sense to me. The only way Tennessee should have hired Heupel was if nobody else wanted the job.

Does anyone really believe the UCF coach was the best option on the table? Seriously, does a single person other than Tennessee AD Danny White believe that?

 

Tennessee fans have every right in the world to be upset right now. Heupel might not be a terrible coach, but he’s damn sure not going to hang with the likes of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

The Volunteers will likely just be average for several more years. I could be wrong, but I rarely am about these things.

 

Good luck, Tennessee! It sounds like you’re going to need it!