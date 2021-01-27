REPORT: NFL Player Chad Wheeler Arrested For Allegedly Committing Domestic Violence

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has reportedly been arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

According to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times, Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Saturday after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the report, the unnamed victim called 911 and said she was being “killed.” She reportedly suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding.

Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was being held in King County Jail on Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence in Kent.https://t.co/8a51JmSy3C — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 26, 2021

The police report claims officers had to force their way into a Kent residence and allegedly found Wheeler standing near the victim. The police report states the altercation might have started when Wheeler told his girlfriend to bow him prior to bed. When she did not, the alleged altercation started. At one point, Wheeler allegedly stated his surprise that she was still alive, according to the police report.

The Seahawks are aware of the situation. He is due back in court Wednesday.

Wheeler bonded out this morning and is no longer in jail. Scheduled for another court appearance Wednesday. https://t.co/5zixksT8AK — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 26, 2021

As I always say, everyone has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor case. Wheeler is facing some incredibly serious allegations of domestic violence. If he’s guilty of beating his girlfriend this badly, then his days in the NFL are over.

He won’t have to worry about getting back on the field if he’s guilty. He’ll have to worry about sitting in prison.

Check back for more details as we have them on this developing situation.