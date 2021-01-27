Watch Benedict Cumberbatch In The Trailer For ‘The Courier’

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new movie “The Courier” looks great.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "Recruited by MI6, British businessman Greville Wynne works with Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain intelligence on the Cuban Missile Crisis."

If you’re a fan of history and the Cuban Missile Crisis, I think it’s safe to say you’re going to like this movie. Give the trailer a watch below.

This looks like it’s going to be one hell of an impressive film from Cumberbatch, and I’m here for it. I love everything about it.

The Cuban Missile Crisis is one of the most fascinating historical events to ever happen. The Soviet Union and the USA were on the brink of nuclear annihilation.

Now, one of the best actors in all of Hollywood is starring in a movie about a British businessman trying to steal Soviet secrets for the good guys.

If you love history, what more could you possibly want out of a film?

Finally, if you’re a younger person and are unfamiliar with the Cuban Missile Crisis, I suggest you watch as many documentaries as you can find. It’s truly fascinating.

For those interested in the film, it comes out March 19!