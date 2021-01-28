Amazon’s New Series ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Looks Awesome

Amazon’s new series “Tell Me Your Secrets” looks absolutely chilling.

The plot of the series, according to Amazon’s YouTube description, is, “Emma is ready to start her new life in witness protection. When Mary, a mother searching for her missing daughter, discovers that Emma might be responsible for her daughter’s disappearance she hires an ex-serial predator to track Emma down. And no one is safe.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the dark and sinister trailer below.

Hell yeah, my friends. Sign me up at this very moment! I’m all on “Tell Me Your Secrets.” As I’ve said many times before, I love dark content.

Inject it right into my soul. It’s why HBO’s “True Detective” and “Westworld” are among the GOATs when it comes to television.

Now, Amazon is bringing us a dark series of its own. Do I expect it to be as great as the first season of “True Detective”? Of course not. That’d be insane, but it still looks really good.

A woman in witness protection? Check. A mom out for revenge? Check. Some kind of creepy dude on the hunt? Yep! I’m all in!

You can catch “Tell Me Your Secrets” starting February 19. It looks like it’s going to be great!