REPORT: Armie Hammer Exiting Another Movie In Wake Of Social Media Controversy

Actor Armie Hammer has reportedly left Paramount’s “The Offer” in the wake of a social media controversy that broke in early January.

Hammer was going to play the director in the series about the making of the film “The Godfather,” according to Deadline. Now, the movie is apparently looking for a new lead.

Armie Hammer Exits Making of ‘The Godfather’ Drama Series at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Kahgi44qix — Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2021

Earlier in January, An anonymous social media account leaked Instagram DMs (direct messages) that were allegedly from Hammer. The messages included rape fantasies and references to cannibalism, Page Six reported. One message allegedly from Hammer to an unidentified woman said the actor is “100 per cent a cannibal,” while another message talked about “cutting toes,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Take A Bite Out Of You’: Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Comes Forward To Accuse Him Of Cannibalistic Sexual Desires)

Later, it was announced that Hammer would not be starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez. The same day Hammer apparently also exited “Gaslit,” although it went unreported at the time, according to Deadline.

“Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesman told Page Six at the time.

Hammer claimed he would not be commenting on the allegations.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to Page Six. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

We have reached out to Paramount for comment.