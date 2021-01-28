Ashley Biden Wows In Gorgeous Black Mini-Dress In Throwback Shot

Ashley Biden definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted a terrific throwback shot to Instagram on Thursday of her wearing a gorgeous mini-dress.

The first daughter looked great in the short-sleeve, scoop-neck black dress that hit above her knees as she posed next to her mom, first lady Jill Biden, in the throwback photo.

She didn’t explain a whole lot about the post or when it was taken and simply captioned it, “Great Day @drbiden @flotus.” (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Join Speaking Agency With High-Profile Clients Like Barack, Michelle Obama)

According to photos on Shutterstock, the snap of Ashley and FLOTUS was taken Sept. 7, 2017 at the “Snoopy and Belle in Fashion Private Tour” during New York Fashion Week.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is on point. On the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Ashley wore a striking navy blue coat and boots to the U.S. Capitol building for the festivities.

Pictures later surfaced of her rocking a black tuxedo for the inaugural parade as she posed for photos with the family while at the Lincoln Memorial. She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair in a high pony tail and black high heels.

