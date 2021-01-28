NFL Executive Says The Relationship Between Aaron Rodgers And The Packers Will ‘Go Nuclear’

One unnamed NFL executive expects things to get bad between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

The star passer has been making serious waves in the news ever since he said his future plans were unknown following a loss to the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Outside of the Super Bowl, it’s probably been the most talked about NFL storyline since Sunday, and it’s not slowing down.

“It wasn’t my decision.” Aaron Rodgers on Packers coach Matt LaFleur deciding to kick a field goal on 4th down late in the 4th quarter. (via @CBSSportsHQ)pic.twitter.com/aThJYXgT2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

Now, one NFL executive thinks it’s only the beginning. The person told CBS Sports “That thing is going to go nuclear. Trust me. The quarterback wants out.”

Aaron Rodgers seems to be enjoying the drama surrounding him. Milking it, even. Whatever you may think, rival coaches and and execs are reading his words and actions as a sign that he is ready to move on whether he wants to fully admit it or not:https://t.co/hzCwVJBHgu — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 27, 2021

I’m still not sure I’m buying this idea at all that Rodgers is going to leave Green Bay. It seems incredibly unlikely to me.

Now, does he want a new contract? Almost certainly, and he deserves it to. You know Rodgers really deserves more money when a Detroit Lions fan is saying he does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Also, if you watched his interview with Pat McAfee, it really seems like he wants to stick around. He was just in an emotional place after losing to Tom Brady.

Could I be totally wrong and Rodgers does get moved this offseason? For sure, but I’m not believing it until I see it. Things might get “nuclear” behind the scenes, but until he gets traded, I refuse to believe he won’t be out there week one for the Packers.