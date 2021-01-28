Constitutional Lawyer Says President Trump’s Conviction Seems Unlikely

Ilya Shapiro, the author of “Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court,” spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about why he thinks President Trump won’t be convicted by the U.S. Senate, the future of the Republican Party and more.

“It’s one count and it deals with his speech on Jan. 6. to a crowd that was there to protest the allegedly stolen election,” Shapiro said. “Around the same time, a mob was breaking into the Capitol and one police officer was killed.”

“I don’t think the Democrats did very well in the way that they drafted this particular article in part because we’ve been debating legalisms [because] incitement and insurrection are both legal terms of art,” he said. “This is not a criminal prosecution.” (RELATED: McCarthy And Trump Discuss Plans To Win Back The House During Thursday Meeting In Florida)

Shapiro also discussed if he thinks the former president will be convicted.

“We have 45 Republicans on record as saying that the Senate should not be conducting this trial,” Shapiro said, “because it has no power to try former officials.”

“It would be a little unusual for someone to say then, ‘well, we don’t have the power to do it but I’ll still vote to convict.'”

Shapiro also discussed what the impeachment trial results will mean for the future of the Republican Party, the impeachment of William Belknap and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Biden’s Energy Executive Orders Will Have ‘Huge Costs’ On American Families, Economist Says

‘Don’t Want To Go Down That Road’: Rep. Roy Explains Why He Didn’t Support Trump’s Impeachment

Should Big Tech Be Treated As State Actors? This CEO Thinks So

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.