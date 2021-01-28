Should The Lions Target Zach Wilson Or Justin Fields In The Draft?

Should the Lions prioritize Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the upcoming 2021 draft?

Wilson and Fields are seen as the top two quarterbacks behind Trevor Lawrence, and there’s going to be a ton of debate in the coming months on who should be picked as the second passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how the Lions have to draft a quarterback, allow me to break it down for everyone.

The Lions hold the seventh pick, but could easily move up after trading Matthew Stafford. As I already stated, I’m all in on Fields after Mel Kiper had Detroit picking the former Ohio State star seventh overall. Kiper had Wilson going earlier to the Falcons.

However, if the BYU product is available, should the Lions take him over Fields?

The answer is no. Look, I like a lot about Zach Wilson. In fact, I was pretty high on him when most of America didn’t even know who he was.

The young man is absurdly talented. He’s athletic, shifty, throws a great ball and wins. He’s going to be a very solid NFL gunslinger.

However, the Lions still have to target Justin Fields above all else. Fields’ ceiling is simply higher. He might not be as accurate as Wilson, but he’s more athletic and has a bigger arm.

Did Fields look excellent at all times this past season? No, but he has more than enough tape to justify being the second QB selected.

Again, I respect the hell out of Zach Wilson, but Fields has to be higher on the board. It’s that simple, and the Lions should target Fields.

Now, if Fields isn’t available, then I’m more than fine with Wilson, but we shouldn’t make him the priority.