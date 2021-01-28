Legendary Goalie Jimmy Howard Retires From The NHL

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has retired from the league.

After more than a decade in the league in Detroit, Howard announced his retirement Thursday. He hasn’t played this season, and last played for the Red Wings last year.

You can read his message to fans below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings)

As a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, it was a ton of fun watching Howard in the net since all the way back in 2005.

The man was a brick wall in between the pipes. Now, it’s all come to an end. Few goalies could ever dream of having his level of success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings)

It’s really a shame the Red Wings dropped off in the later years of his career. He certainly deserved a lot better than he got.

Still, the man had a hell of a career and made north of $40 million in the NHL. You can’t hate on that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

Props to Howard, and let’s all hope he enjoys retirement. He’s certainly earned some rest and relaxation.