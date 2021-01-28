FBI Says Extremist Charged With Carrying Pipe Bombs May Have Targeted Newsom, Twitter And Facebook

Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday that a California man charged with carrying pipe bombs may have been targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and the offices for Twitter and Facebook, following former President Donald Trump’s removal from the social media platforms.

Ian Rogers, 43, is charged with possessing five homemade pope bombs discovered by authorities after a raid of his home and auto repair business earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times. 49 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also confiscated from the properties.

An FBI affidavit states Rogers made multiple threats of violence against Democratic targets to ensure Trump did not leave office.

Rogers allegedly sent text messages saying, “Let’s see what happens then we act” adding, “I’m thinking sac office first target” and “Then maybe bird and face offices.” FBI special agent Stephanie Minor said in the complaint that these were references to Newsom’s office in Sacramento and the headquarters for Facebook and Twitter.

Rogers maintains his innocencece, claiming the pipe bombs were for entertainment and that he did not intend to hurt anyone, according to the LA Times. He now faces the possibility of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted on all charges.

Newsom’s spokeswoman told the LA Times that the California governor is aware of Roger’s prosecution and is working with law enforcement in their investigation. (RELATED: Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended Following Riot)

The arrest came less than two weeks after the Capitol riot, where a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, breaking through security and entering the Senate Chambers and Rotunda, in an attempt to stop the Congressional certification for President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.