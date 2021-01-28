Former San Diego Mayor Says There Is Bipartisan Support To Recall Gov. Newsom

Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifting the state’s stay-at-home COVID-19 orders, Faulconer’s possible run for governor himself and more.

“Once again, we’ve had changing metrics here in California. Open and shut. Open and shut,” Faulconer said. “We’ve had businesses that have been open and shut literally four or five times.”

“The unfortunate reality is that California is last right now in terms of vaccine distribution,” he said.

Faulconer also discussed ongoing efforts to recall Gov. Newsom. (RELATED: FBI Says Extremist Charged With Carrying Pipe Bombs May Have Targeted Newsom, Twitter And Facebook)

“The numbers continue to grow every day and every week to get to that target of 1.5 million [signatures],” he said. “This is Democrats, Independents, Republicans. This is families up and down California.”

Faulconer also discussed his own potential run for governor, what role he thinks former President Donald Trump might play and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Biden’s Energy Executive Orders Will Have ‘Huge Costs’ On American Families, Economist Says

‘It’s Pretty Clear’: Immigration Expert Says Biden’s Immigration Policies Drove Migrant Caravan

Fox News Medical Contributor Asks What’s Left To Reopen In New York City, Slams Political Posturing

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.