‘Idiots’ Think House Floor Is ‘Like The O.K. Corral’: Democratic Rep’s Message To Gun Carrying Members

Illinois Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley on Thursday slammed members of Congress who brought, or expressed their desire to bring, guns to the U.S. Capitol building, calling them “idiots who don’t know what they’re doing.”

Quigley appeared on “CNN Newsroom” and discussed, with host Brooke Baldwin, the controversy surrounding Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the desire for some House members to carry their guns in Congress, and the “safety” of he and his Democratic colleagues. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says There Are ‘Legitimate White Supremacist Sympathizers That Sit At The Heart’ Of The Republican Caucus)

Baldwin began by asking Quigley about Greene and her past social media activity that suggested she supported the executions of members of Congress.

“I’m aware of members — a new member who wanted to bring a gun on the floor from Colorado, Mr. Harris from Maryland who tried to bring a gun on the floor, and obviously the long list that you’ve begun to detail about this new member’s action. The reaction from the minority leader is extraordinarily poor at this time and absolutely tone deaf given the totality of things that have taken place,” Quigley said.

“I do believe that they, the Republicans, the onus is on them. They need to lead a censure of her, her statements and her actions. This has to happen now, or somehow, like the President of the United States and his actions and words, she will be emboldened and others like her.”

Aside from Greene, Quigley was referring to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has expressed her desire to carry her personal firearm with her to the Capitol, and Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who tried to bring his personal firearm into the House chamber but was prevented from doing so by Capitol police.

Quigley was also criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s response to Greene’s behavior, who has received heat for saying he would pull Greene aside to talk with her about the situation, rather than taking more strict disciplinary action.

Baldwin continued talking about Greene before asking Quigley about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement Thursday saying “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” She then asked, “When you hear about members of Congress threatening the lives of Democrats, do you feel safe? Are you worried about your own security?”

“My concern and the security I have — concerns I have now is they think that the House floor is what, like the O.K. Corral. It’s okay to have a weapon there? Obviously you can’t do this in the Supreme Court. You can’t do this at the White House. You’ve never been able to do it in the House of Representatives, and tempers flare. It is incredibly dangerous to suggest anything other than that.”

“Do you feel personally threatened, Congressman?” Baldwin continued.

“I feel that I am in harm’s way of incidents that could get out of hand and idiots who don’t know what they’re doing having weapons on the House floor,” Quigley concluded.