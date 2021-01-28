EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Arrington To Introduce Bill Demanding Conditions Of Improvement From World Health Organization

Republican Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington will introduce legislation Thursday morning to prohibit the Biden administration’s plan to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) without any conditions of improvement or change.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the “WHO is Accountable Act.” The bill, a Republican Study Committee (RSC) initiative, would prohibit the use of funds to be a part of the WHO, as well as prohibit assessed or voluntary contributions to the WHO.

Arrington told the Daily Caller that the Biden administration cannot reengage with the WHO unless they demand accountability.

“From the outset of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has aided and abetted the Chinese Communist Party in covering up their incompetence and spreading misinformation about the origins of COVID-19. It is reckless for the United States to engage with such a compromised organization without demanding accountability,” Arrington told the Daily Caller.

The bill states that the U.S. would only work with the WHO under these conditions:

If they adopted meaningful reforms to ensure that humanitarian assistance is not politicized and is to be provided to 19 those with the most need.

If the WHO is not under the control or significant malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

If the WHO is not involved in a coverup of the Chinese Communist Party’s response to the COVID–19 pandemic.

The WHO has to grant observer status to Taiwan.

The WHO cannot divert humanitarian or medical supplies to Iran, North Korea, or Syria.

The WHO puts in place mechanisms to increase transparency and accountability in its operations and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse.

READ THE FULL BILL HERE:



Daily Caller Obtained: Arri… by Henry Rodgers

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who is the chairman of the RSC, also voiced his concerns with the WHO to the Daily Caller, saying the organization has been complicit in covering up the spread of coronavirus. (RELATED: World Health Organization Official Said It Is ‘Too Early’ To Conclude That Coronavirus Originated From China)

“Biden’s decision was weak and is a page right out of Obama’s apology and appeasement policy, which discarded American security interests for merely being liked by the international community. Republican Study Committee members in this bill are holding the Biden Administration accountable. Rejoining the WHO and giving taxpayer money to an organization run by China and complicit in the COVID-19 coverup without asking for a single change in their way of business is irresponsible and defies common sense,” Banks said to the Daily Caller.

The Trump administration cut funding to the WHO in mid-April and later announced in July that the U.S. would formally withdraw from the organization July 6, 2021.