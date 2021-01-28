McCarthy And Trump Discuss Plans To Win Back The House During Thursday Meeting In Florida

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump discussed their plans to win back a House majority during a Thursday meeting in Florida.

McCarthy and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the 2022 midterm elections. It was the first time they had seen each other in person since the Capitol Hill riot. McCarthy released a statement after the meeting saying Trump has committed to helping Republicans in both the House and Senate in 2022.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation,” McCarthy said. “Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped.”

Trump’s camp releases this photo from his meeting with McCarthy today pic.twitter.com/uJaA2FN5a0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 28, 2021

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on,” McCarthy continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Sends Letter To 23 House Democrats Who Threatened Pelosi If She Didn’t Get Bipartisan COVID Relief Deal)

The House impeached Trump for the second time on Jan. 13. The impeachment resolution charges Trump with one article of “incitement of insurrection.” The Senate will begin its impeachment trial on February 8.