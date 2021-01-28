Kim Kardashian Tears Up In Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian tears up in a trailer she dropped Thursday for the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

"I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" premiering March 18th on E! @eentertainment," the 40-year-old reality star shared in a clip posted on Instagram.

Throughout the clip we see throwback moments of the Kardashian-Jenner family from doing "KUWTK" for the last 14 years.

Kim and Kris Jenner both get emotional and start to cry after announcing to the family the decision to stop doing the show.

At one point, fans hear Khloe Kardashian appear to explain to on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

While near the end of the clip, matriarch of the group Kris Jenner said on camera, “Did we make the right decision by walking away.”

Kim announced in September on social media that Season 20 would be the family’s final season of their reality show.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Kim’s post read.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the post added.