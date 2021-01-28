Make Calls With Ease While Wearing This Award-Winning Mask

While slight discomfort and raging maskne can make mask-wearing a little inconvenient, it’s a necessity as they’ve been proven to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. So if you have to wear a mask, why not arm yourself with a superior filtration system and must-have smart features?

Move over drug-store masks, there’s a new kid in town! Say hello to the MaskFone, a smart mask that not only provides you with an extra layer of protection against airborne illnesses but that also makes life a little easier. That’s because, unlike other masks you’ve worn, the MaskFone actually has a built-in microphone and earbuds that can connect to your device via Bluetooth, letting you answer and make calls without sounding muffled at all.

The MaskFone‘s wireless headset provides you with crystal clear audio (along with the always-appreciated powerful bass) and can last for up to eight hours of playtime, perfect for taking on walks, wearing while running errands, and so much more. Plus, the earbuds are water-resistant and are compatible with Google, Alexa, and Siri. And while the mask hides any unsightly wires, it boasts touch controls that allow you to adjust volume and play or pause music, podcasts, and more.

The mask also provides excellent protection against potential airborne health risks thanks to a five-layer filtration system and included mask filters. And unlike many other reusable masks out there, this model is built to last and can be used again and again without wearing down or becoming ineffective at keeping you safe. And it’s completely safe to wash.

For a limited time, you can snag the MaskFone: Smart Face Mask + Filter Bundle at 14% off, making it all just $42.99.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.