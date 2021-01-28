Nurse Struck And Killed By Snowplow At NY Hospital

A nurse at an upstate New York hospital was fatally struck Tuesday evening by a snowplow behind the medical facility where she worked, police said.

Kristen Stevenson, 33, of Queensbury, was hit by a plow when she unknowingly walked behind the vehicle as it was backing up behind Glens Falls Hospital, according to a statement by the Glens Falls Police Department. Medics on the scene provided first aid to Stevenson but she ultimately died of her injuries, police said. (RELATED: Man Snowed Into His Car For 10 Hours Without Heat Allegedly Due To Negligent Snow Plow)

The plow driver was identified by police as Roger Maher, 59, of Hudson Falls.

The Glens Falls Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the incident and will provide more information to the public once it’s available.

Ray Agnew, the spokesperson for Glens Falls Hospital, told The Post Star in a statement Stevenson had worked at the hospital since 2011 and she was a nurse in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab.

He also told the local outlet Stevenson’s sister Heather Richards works at the same hospital in the Wound Healing Center and her late mother Connie had been a nurse at the facility for many years. The young nurse leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” Agnew said in an email to the paper.