Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Cruz ‘Almost Had Me Murdered’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz almost got her murdered during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Cruz sent a tweet to Ocasio-Cortez, saying he agrees with her that the popular investing app Robinhood needs to explain its decision to block retail investors from purchasing certain stock. The New York Democrat responded by telling Cruz if he wants to help he should resign from the Senate and that he almost had her “murdered.”

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.”

“In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign,” she added.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to the Capitol riot on Jan.6, where Trump-supporting rioters stormed the Capitol and committed acts of vandalism and violence which postponed the Electoral College certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her original tweet.

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

“Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases,” Ocasio-Cortez added. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Eliminate Cars And Pipelines)

Robinhood halted a number of stocks from being purchased, including GameStop, AMC, Blackberry, Nokia, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express Inc., KOSS Corp and Naked Brand, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Robinhood Halts Trading Of GameStop, AMC As Wall Street Backlash Continues)

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about Ocascio-Cortez’s tweet.