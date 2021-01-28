‘The Enemy Is Within’: Pelosi Calls For More Security To Defend Against Members Who ‘Want To Bring Guns On The Floor’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for additional security Thursday to defend against members of Congress seeking “to bring guns onto the floor.”

Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday that she was in talks to increase security measures because the threat to safety was coming from within the House of Representatives.

“I do believe and I have said this all along that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi clarified later in the press conference what she meant by the enemy within.

“It means that we have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said was meeting with Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to discuss a plan for keeping House members safe. Pelosi referred to a letter over 30 House members sent to her and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy requesting additional security funds.

“This is very, very important. It shouldn’t be, it shouldn’t be that, not only is the president of the United States inciting an insurrection, but keeps fanning the flame, endangering the security of members of Congress to the point that they’re even concerned about members in the House of Representatives being a danger to them,” Pelosi said.

Several Republicans in the House have discussed bringing firearms to the floor.

Republican Maryland Rep. Andy Harris was discovered with a firearm as he attempted to reach the House Chamber through a metal detector, HuffPost reported last week. Harris was prohibited from entering and the officer with the metal detector indicated the matter to a security guard. (RELATED: Democrats Seek Board Review Regarding Capitol Building Gun Policies After Republicans Request Permission To Carry)

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee III said on Jan. 4 that he would talk to Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert regarding her goal to carry a handgun in D.C., according to Politico. Contee said in a press conference he wished to make sure Boebert knew the district’s laws.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he was armed when the Capitol was evacuated during the Jan. 6 riot, according to an interview with Smoky Mountain News. It was completely clear whether Cawthorn brought a gun to the House floor, The Hill reported.

