PETA Doesn’t Want You To Use Insults Like ‘Pig’, ‘Chicken’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) really doesn’t want you to insult people by calling them the names of animals.

So much so, in fact, that the nonprofit organization tweeted out a PSA on Tuesday.

Take a look for yourself:

Words can create a more inclusive world, or perpetuate oppression. Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them. Stand up for justice by rejecting supremacist language. pic.twitter.com/HFmMWDcc5A — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

"Anti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species," the organization also tweeted. "Perpetuating the idea that animals are sly, dirty, or heartless desensitizes the public and normalizes violence against other animals."

“Anti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species,” the organization also tweeted. “Perpetuating the idea that animals are sly, dirty, or heartless desensitizes the public and normalizes violence against other animals.”

I get the sentiment, but it’s a little weird to say that calling some a “chicken” instead of a “coward” is somehow insulting to the animal itself. I don’t think people are even thinking about actual chickens in the moment.

Just a weird concept from PETA.