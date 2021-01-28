Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction When Kurt Russell Reveals His Favorite Player Is Tom Brady

Former NFL star Peyton Manning had a hilarious reaction when Kurt Russell revealed that his favorite player is Tom Brady.

In the clip posted by NFL Films to Twitter on Wednesday, the star QB asked Russell if he had a “favorite football team growing up” and the actor revealed it wasn’t any team Peyton had played for during his career.

“Because I wasn’t a player, I didn’t really get into football — and this is, you know, it’s a little embarrassing but — I started to watch this guy Tom Brady,” the 69-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the ESPN+ series “Peyton’s Places.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

Peyton almost cut the interview short once Kurt Russell revealed Brady as his favorite player. Reminiscing on @EliManning‘s Super Bowl wins eased the pain pic.twitter.com/twtgeMY6dx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 26, 2021

Peyton’s reaction the minute he named the super-bowl winning QB is truly can’t-miss!

“All right, that will do it, cut it short,” Manning replied, as he appeared to get up and act like he was leaving the interview while Russell fell over laughing.

On the clip, we hear the former Denver Broncos quarterback labeling the actor’s comments a “gut punch,” before Kurt went on to explain what a huge fan he is of Brady and the Patriots.

“I am a huge Tom Brady fan,” the “Overboard” star explained. “I became a New England Patriots fan. I was born in Massachusetts. So that felt very comfortable to do.”